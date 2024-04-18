One In Two Biden Voters Want To Live In A Place Where Marijuana is Legal, One In Eight Trump Supporters Want The Same

Loading... Loading...

Nearly half (46.8%) of homeowners and renters nationwide who plan to cast their vote for President Joe Biden in the November 2024 election want to live in a place where recreational weed is legal, a new report from Redfin revealed.

Donald Trump's supporters, on the other hand, are not too fond of the idea. Only 12.4% of those asked said they wanted the same.

The data from a Redfin-commissioned survey conducted by Qualtrics in February 2024 and run by a tech-powered real estate brokerage included 2,995 U.S. homeowners and renters, of whom 1,162 said they plan to vote for Trump and 1,171 for Biden.

The survey also showed that homeowners and renters who earn at least $100,000 ($35.2%) want to live in a place where recreational weed is legal, the same as people with college degrees (35.6%) and those who work remotely (36%).

Nearly one-third (32.1%) of Gen Zers said they want to live in a place where weed is legal, compared with 31.8% of millennials, 26.1% of Gen Xers and 21.4% of Baby Boomers.

At the moment, recreational cannabis is legal in 24 states and Washington, D.C., with more states getting ready for marijuana policy change.

Growing Body Of Research

Meanwhile, a separate survey by The Harris Poll on behalf of the Dutch seed bank, Royal Queen Seeds recently unveiled a significant divergence between cannabis legislation and public opinion.

The study showed strong support for legalizing home cannabis cultivation, underlining health, safety and economic advantages.

According to the survey, 59% of Americans over 21 say they believe in the right to legally grow marijuana at home. This sentiment is even stronger among cannabis consumers, with 81% advocating for home cultivation rights.

A recent Pew Research Center (PRC) survey indicated that a vast majority of Americans support legal cannabis for medicinal and recreational use. Fifty-seven percent of participants said cannabis should be legal for both medical and recreational use while 32% said it should be legal for medical purposes only. Only about 1 in 10 U.S. adults say marijuana should be illegal, the study showed.

