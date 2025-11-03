This Boeing Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion upgraded Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $88 to $135. Roku shares closed at $106.13 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst David Vogt upgraded Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $74 to $88. Cisco shares closed at $73.11 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Freedom Capital Markets analyst Sergey Glinyanov upgraded Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $217 to $223. Boeing shares closed at $201.02 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Matthew DeYoe upgraded Westlake Corp (NYSE:WLK) from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price target from $87 to $84. Westlake closed at $68.81 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Matthew Heimermann upgraded the rating for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) from Neutral to Buy and maintained the price target of $402. Aon shares closed at $340.68 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying BA stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.