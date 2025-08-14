This Sherwin-Williams Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell upgraded the rating for Allegion plc ALLE from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $156 to $163. Allegion shares closed at $169.62 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Scotiabank analyst Paul Cheng upgraded BP p.l.c. BP from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform and announced a $42 price target. BP shares closed at $34.31 on Wednesday.

B of A Securities analyst Steve Byrne upgraded the rating for The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $296 to $375. Sherwin-Williams shares closed at $368.83 on Wednesday.

HSBC analyst Neha Agarwala upgraded DLocal Limited DLO from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $11.5 to $15. DLocal shares closed at $11.69 on Wednesday.

BTIG analyst Andre Madrid upgraded the rating for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $80. Kratos Defense shares closed at $68.75 on Wednesday.

