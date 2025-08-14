This Sherwin-Williams Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell upgraded the rating for Allegion plc ALLE from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $156 to $163. Allegion shares closed at $169.62 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Scotiabank analyst Paul Cheng upgraded BP p.l.c. BP from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform and announced a $42 price target. BP shares closed at $34.31 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Steve Byrne upgraded the rating for The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $296 to $375. Sherwin-Williams shares closed at $368.83 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC analyst Neha Agarwala upgraded DLocal Limited DLO from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $11.5 to $15. DLocal shares closed at $11.69 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG analyst Andre Madrid upgraded the rating for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $80. Kratos Defense shares closed at $68.75 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying SHW stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ALLEAllegion PLC
$167.69-1.14%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
81.40
Growth
55.33
Quality
82.17
Value
24.51
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.