This Sherwin-Williams Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell upgraded the rating for Allegion plc ALLE from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $156 to $163. Allegion shares closed at $169.62 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Scotiabank analyst Paul Cheng upgraded BP p.l.c. BP from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform and announced a $42 price target. BP shares closed at $34.31 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Steve Byrne upgraded the rating for The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $296 to $375. Sherwin-Williams shares closed at $368.83 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HSBC analyst Neha Agarwala upgraded DLocal Limited DLO from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $11.5 to $15. DLocal shares closed at $11.69 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BTIG analyst Andre Madrid upgraded the rating for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $80. Kratos Defense shares closed at $68.75 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying SHW stock? Here’s what analysts think:

