This Starbucks Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom upgraded the rating for Kohl’s Corporation KSS from Reduce to Hold. Kohl’s shares closed at $12.21 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba upgraded Five Below, Inc. FIVE from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $130 to $165. Five Below shares closed at $131.94 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Baird analyst David Tarantino upgraded Starbucks Corporation SBUX from Neutral to Outperform and boosted the price target from $100 to $115. Starbucks shares closed at $91.74 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer upgraded the rating for monday.com Ltd. MNDY from Equal-Weight to Overweight but lowered the price target from $330 to $260. Monday.Com shares closed at $174.13 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens upgraded the rating for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW from Neutral to Overweight and raises the price target from $200 to $225. Palo Alto shares closed at $168.17 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

