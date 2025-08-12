August 12, 2025 2:48 PM 2 min read

This Starbucks Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom upgraded the rating for Kohl’s Corporation KSS from Reduce to Hold. Kohl’s shares closed at $12.21 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba upgraded Five Below, Inc. FIVE from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $130 to $165. Five Below shares closed at $131.94 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst David Tarantino upgraded Starbucks Corporation SBUX from Neutral to Outperform and boosted the price target from $100 to $115. Starbucks shares closed at $91.74 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer upgraded the rating for monday.com Ltd. MNDY from Equal-Weight to Overweight but lowered the price target from $330 to $260. Monday.Com shares closed at $174.13 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens upgraded the rating for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW from Neutral to Overweight and raises the price target from $200 to $225. Palo Alto shares closed at $168.17 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying SBUX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

