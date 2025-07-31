July 31, 2025 11:16 AM 2 min read

This Microsoft Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • BMO Capital analyst Brian Pitz upgraded eBay Inc. EBAY from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $70 to $102. eBay shares closed at $77.56 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst Jackson Ader upgraded Microsoft Corporation MSFT from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $630 price target. Microsoft shares closed at $513.24 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore upgraded the rating for Teradyne, Inc. TER from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $74 to $100. Teradyne shares closed at $107.65 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Christopher LeFemina upgraded Nucor Corporation NUE from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $135 to $170. Nucor shares closed at $142.95 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Christopher Allen upgraded Stifel Financial Corp. SF from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $115 to $135. Stifel Financial shares closed at $114.08 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

