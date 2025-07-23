This Williams-Sonoma Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Seaport Global analyst Kenneth Zener upgraded Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL from Neutral to Buy and announced a $161 price target. Toll Brothers shares closed at $116.65 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Anthony Linton upgraded the rating for Enbridge ENB from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from C$65 to C$72. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Seaport Global analyst Kenneth Zener upgraded Taylor Morrison Home Corporation TMHC from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $85. Carnival shares closed at $62.17 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim analyst Howard Ma upgraded Dynatrace, Inc. DT from Neutral to Buy and announced a $66 price target. Dynatrace shares closed at $52.58 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom upgraded the rating for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM from Hold to Buy and announced a $205 price target. Williams-Sonoma shares closed at $172.20 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
