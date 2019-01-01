Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home
The latest price target for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) was reported by JP Morgan on April 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $30.00 expecting TMHC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.49% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) was provided by JP Morgan, and Taylor Morrison Home maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Taylor Morrison Home, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Taylor Morrison Home was filed on April 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $40.00 to $30.00. The current price Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) is trading at is $28.44, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
