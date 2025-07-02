July 2, 2025 8:22 AM 1 min read

This Ross Stores Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Wolfe Research analyst Emmanuel Korch upgraded the rating for Visteon Corporation VC from Peer Perform to Outperform. Visteon shares closed at $98.77 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Canaccord Genuity analyst Katie Lachapelle upgraded Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU from Speculative Buy to Buy and raised the price target from C$9.5 to C$9.75. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe upgraded the rating for Ross Stores, Inc. ROST from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $135 to $150. Ross Stores shares closed at $129.97 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

