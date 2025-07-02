This Ross Stores Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Wolfe Research analyst Emmanuel Korch upgraded the rating for Visteon Corporation VC from Peer Perform to Outperform. Visteon shares closed at $98.77 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Peer Perform to Outperform. Visteon shares closed at $98.77 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Canaccord Genuity analyst Katie Lachapelle upgraded Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU from Speculative Buy to Buy and raised the price target from C$9.5 to C$9.75. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Speculative Buy to Buy and raised the price target from C$9.5 to C$9.75. See how other analysts view this stock. Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe upgraded the rating for Ross Stores, Inc. ROST from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $135 to $150. Ross Stores shares closed at $129.97 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying ROST stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock