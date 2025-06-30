June 30, 2025 12:55 PM 1 min read

This Oracle Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth upgraded the rating for Vor Biopharma Inc. VOR from Neutral to Buy and announced a $3 price target. Vor Biopharma shares closed at $1.06 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel analyst Brad Reback upgraded Oracle Corporation ORCL from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $180 to $250. Oracle shares closed at $210.24 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Mike Polark upgraded Medtronic plc MDT from Underperform to Peer Perform. Medtronic shares closed at $86.02 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst James Heaney upgraded the rating for The Walt Disney Company DIS from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $100 to $144. Walt Disney shares closed at $122.34 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Longbow Research analyst David Macgregor upgraded Whirlpool Corporation WHR from Neutral to Buy and announced a $145 price target. Whirlpool shares closed at $96.17 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying ORCL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

