This Mondelez International Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names.
- Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey upgraded the rating for Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $68 to $78. Mondelez International shares closed at $68.31 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital analyst Juan Sanabria upgraded CubeSmart CUBE from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $48 to $49. CubeSmart shares closed at $42.37 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak upgraded EPR Properties EPR from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $52 to $65. EPR Props shares closed at $58.30 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
