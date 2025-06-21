This Mondelez International Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey upgraded the rating for Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $68 to $78. Mondelez International shares closed at $68.31 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $68 to $78. Mondelez International shares closed at $68.31 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. BMO Capital analyst Juan Sanabria upgraded CubeSmart CUBE from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $48 to $49. CubeSmart shares closed at $42.37 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $48 to $49. CubeSmart shares closed at $42.37 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak upgraded EPR Properties EPR from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $52 to $65. EPR Props shares closed at $58.30 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying MDLZ stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock