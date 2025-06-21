June 21, 2025 5:58 AM 1 min read

This Mondelez International Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey upgraded the rating for Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $68 to $78. Mondelez International shares closed at $68.31 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital analyst Juan Sanabria upgraded CubeSmart CUBE from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $48 to $49. CubeSmart shares closed at $42.37 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak upgraded EPR Properties EPR from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $52 to $65. EPR Props shares closed at $58.30 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying MDLZ stock? Here’s what analysts think:

