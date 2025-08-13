Defense contractor Palantir Technologies’ PLTR stock trended on Wednesday as it traded close to its 52-week high of $190.

President Donald Trump’s $175 billion Golden Dome missile defense plan could create new contract opportunities for companies like Palantir by opening bids under the Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) initiative.

Palantir’s software could support missile tracking, cybersecurity, and data integration across the system’s satellite and ground-based defense layers, aligning with the Pentagon’s push to strengthen national security by 2028.

Also Read: Palantir Just Teamed Up To Reinvent Nuclear Power: Here’s What’s At Stake

Palantir stock gained over 147% year-to-date, driven by its performance in the AI sector and increased government contracts. Also this week, Palantir expanded its long-term partnership with SOMPO Holdings through a new multi-year deal via Palantir Technologies Japan KK, deepening the use of its Foundry platform across multiple SOMPO subsidiaries.

The integration now spans elder care, insurance claims, and underwriting, with AI-driven tools streamlining fraud detection, claims processing, and risk evaluation. By embedding Foundry deeper into core operations, SOMPO expects to boost efficiency, accuracy, and annual financial results by about $10 million.

Analysts expect Palantir’s growth to accelerate after its strong second-quarter results and guidance that topped expectations. Piper Sandler’s Brent Bracelin cited record revenue gains in government and commercial segments, including a $10 billion Army deal and 93% year-over-year U.S. commercial growth. Bank of America’s Mariana Perez Mora noted that Palantir remains best in class for operationalizing AI in enterprises and aligns with the Trump administration’s “Winning the Race” AI plan. Both analysts view Palantir as uniquely positioned to capture share in two $1 trillion-plus markets.

Price Action: PLTR shares are trading 1.11% higher at $189.02 as of the last check on Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock