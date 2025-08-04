5 Stocks In The Spotlight From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Last Week

U.S. stocks settled lower on Friday, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 500 points during the session.

Major indices also recorded losses last week, with the S&P 500 falling 2.4% to record its worst weekly performance since May 23, while the Dow dipped 2.9% to notch its worst week since April 4.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Trevor Walsh

Analyst Firm : JMP Securities

: JMP Securities Ratings Accuracy : 88%

: 88% Latest Rating : Maintained a Market Outperform rating on Cloudflare, Inc. NET and increased the price target from $225 to $250 on Aug. 1. This analyst sees around 23% upside in the stock.

: Maintained a Market Outperform rating on and increased the price target from $225 to $250 on Aug. 1. This analyst sees around 23% upside in the stock. Recent News: On July 31, Cloudflare reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance.

Analyst: Patrick Moley

Analyst Firm : Piper Sandler

: Piper Sandler Ratings Accuracy : 87%

: 87% Latest Rating : Maintained an Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD and raised the price target from $110 to $120 on July 31. This analyst sees around 19% upside in the stock.

: Maintained an Overweight rating on and raised the price target from $110 to $120 on July 31. This analyst sees around 19% upside in the stock. Recent News: On July 30, Robinhood reported second-quarter revenue of $989.0 million, up 45% year-over-year. The revenue beat a Street consensus estimate of $898.95 million according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Analyst: Yi Fu Lee

Analyst Firm: Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald Ratings Accuracy: 87%

87% Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on Udemy, Inc . UDMY and increased the price target from $9 to $10 on July 31. This analyst sees around 37% upside in the stock.

Maintained an Overweight rating on . and increased the price target from $9 to $10 on July 31. This analyst sees around 37% upside in the stock. Recent News: On July 30, Udemy reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.

Analyst: William Stein

Analyst Firm: Truist Securities

Truist Securities Ratings Accuracy: 87%

87% Latest Rating: Maintained a Hold rating on Sensata Technologies Holding plc ST and boosted the price target from $27 to $35 on July 30. This analyst sees around 17% upside in the stock.

Maintained a Hold rating on and boosted the price target from $27 to $35 on July 30. This analyst sees around 17% upside in the stock. Recent News: On July 29, Sensata Technologies posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

Analyst: John Todaro

Analyst Firm : Needham

: Needham Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Maintained a Buy rating on Coinbase Global, Inc . COIN and increased the price target from $270 to $400 on Aug. 1. This analyst sees around 24% upside in the stock.

: Maintained a Buy rating on . and increased the price target from $270 to $400 on Aug. 1. This analyst sees around 24% upside in the stock. Recent News: On July 31, Coinbase reported worse-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS and sales.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock