This Figma Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin initiated coverage on Figma FIG with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $85. Figma shares closed at $69.41 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $85. Figma shares closed at $69.41 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Canaccord Genuity analyst Caitlin Cronin initiated coverage on Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. ESTA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60. Establishment Labs shares closed at $37.70 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60. Establishment Labs shares closed at $37.70 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Redburn Atlantic analyst Richard Radbourne initiated coverage on Eaton Corporation plc ETN with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $336. Eaton shares closed at $349.00 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $336. Eaton shares closed at $349.00 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. B of A Securities initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $200. iRhythm Technologies shares closed at $158.52 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying FIG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock