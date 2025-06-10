This Domino's Pizza Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Keybanc analyst Eric Heath initiated coverage on Dynatrace, Inc . DT with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $69. Dynatrace shares closed at $54.21 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju initiated coverage on Omeros Corporation OMER with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $9. Omeros shares closed at $3.77 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Jones Trading analyst Justin Walsh initiated coverage on VolitionRx Limited VNRX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3. VolitionRX shares closed at $0.5567 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas initiated coverage on Methanex Corporation MEOH with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $33. Methanex shares closed at $33.31 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Redburn Atlantic analyst Chris Luyckx initiated coverage on Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ with a Sell rating and announced a price target of $340. Domino's shares closed at $467.95 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

