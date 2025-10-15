GE Vernova logo and headline on phone screen
This GE Vernova Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Keybanc analyst Sophie Karp downgraded FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) from Overweight to Sector Weight. FirstEnergy shares closed at $47.53 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rothschild & Co analyst Simon Toyne downgraded GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) from Neutral to Sell and announced a $475 price target. GE Vernova shares closed at $644.75 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Paul Choi downgraded Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $8 to $6. Arvinas shares closed at $9.41 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa downgraded Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP) from Neutral to Underweight and cut the price target from $577 to $541. Roper shares closed at $513.82 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • William Blair analyst Ryan Merkel downgraded the rating for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Watsco shares closed at $366.18 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.



