This GE Vernova Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

- Keybanc analyst Sophie Karp downgraded FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) from Overweight to Sector Weight. FirstEnergy shares closed at $47.53 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rothschild & Co analyst Simon Toyne downgraded GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) from Neutral to Sell and announced a $475 price target. GE Vernova shares closed at $644.75 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Paul Choi downgraded Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $8 to $6. Arvinas shares closed at $9.41 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa downgraded Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP) from Neutral to Underweight and cut the price target from $577 to $541. Roper shares closed at $513.82 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- William Blair analyst Ryan Merkel downgraded the rating for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Watsco shares closed at $366.18 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
