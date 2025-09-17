This FedEx Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Berenberg analyst Kerry Holford downgraded Eli Lilly and Company LLY from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $970 to $830. Eli Lilly shares closed at $764.71 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Jonathan Chappell downgraded FedEx Corporation FDX from Outperform to In-Line and lowered the price target from $249 to $243. FedEx shares closed at $227.70 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Steven Enders downgraded Dayforce Inc DAY from Buy to Neutral and maintained the price target of $70. Dayforce shares closed at $69.07 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC analyst Piyush Choudhary downgraded Grab Holdings Limited GRAB from Buy to Hold and announced a $6.2 price target. Grab Holdings shares closed at $6.32 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman downgraded the rating for Vericel Corporation VCEL from Buy to Neutral. Vericel shares closed at $33.23 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
