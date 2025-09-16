general mills logo on mobile
September 16, 2025 11:02 PM 1 min read

General Mills, Cracker Barrel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects General Mills Inc. GIS to report quarterly earnings at 81 cents per share on revenue of $4.51 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. General Mills shares gained 0.5% to $49.79 in after-hours trading.
  • Diversified Energy Company PLC DEC disclosed a proposed secondary offering of 5,713,353 ordinary shares. Diversified Energy shares tumbled 8.8% to $14.06 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Manchester United PLC MANU to post a quarterly loss at 6 cents per share on revenue of $225.80 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Manchester United shares gained 0.1% to $16.42 in after-hours trading.

  • New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE announced a long-term gas supply agreement with the Puerto Rican government. New Fortress Energy shares jumped 35% to $2.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. CBRL to post quarterly earnings at 80 cents per share on revenue of $855.29 million after the closing bell. Cracker Barrel shares gained 0.6% to $51.49 in after-hours trading.

