General Mills, Cracker Barrel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects General Mills Inc. GIS to report quarterly earnings at 81 cents per share on revenue of $4.51 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. General Mills shares gained 0.5% to $49.79 in after-hours trading.

Diversified Energy Company PLC DEC disclosed a proposed secondary offering of 5,713,353 ordinary shares. Diversified Energy shares tumbled 8.8% to $14.06 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Manchester United PLC MANU to post a quarterly loss at 6 cents per share on revenue of $225.80 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Manchester United shares gained 0.1% to $16.42 in after-hours trading.

New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE announced a long-term gas supply agreement with the Puerto Rican government. New Fortress Energy shares jumped 35% to $2.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. CBRL to post quarterly earnings at 80 cents per share on revenue of $855.29 million after the closing bell. Cracker Barrel shares gained 0.6% to $51.49 in after-hours trading.

