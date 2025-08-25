Quest Diagnostics
This Quest Diagnostics Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • DA Davidson analyst Matt Summerville downgraded Symbotic Inc. SYM from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $35 to $47. Symbotic shares closed at $46.23 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BTIG analyst Gray Powell downgraded the rating for SentinelOne, Inc. S from Buy to Neutral. SentinelOne shares closed at $16.96 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst Eric Coldwell downgraded Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX from Outperform to Neutral and maintained the price target of $194. Quest Diagnostics shares closed at $180.23 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick downgraded Verint Systems Inc. VRNT from Buy to Neutral and lowers the price target from $40 to $20.5. Verint shares closed at $20.47 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Christopher Nardone downgraded the rating for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $11 to $10. American Eagle shares closed at $12.85 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

