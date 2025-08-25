This Quest Diagnostics Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

DA Davidson analyst Matt Summerville downgraded Symbotic Inc. SYM from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $35 to $47. Symbotic shares closed at $46.23 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $35 to $47. Symbotic shares closed at $46.23 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. BTIG analyst Gray Powell downgraded the rating for SentinelOne, Inc . S from Buy to Neutral. SentinelOne shares closed at $16.96 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Buy to Neutral. SentinelOne shares closed at $16.96 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Baird analyst Eric Coldwell downgraded Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX from Outperform to Neutral and maintained the price target of $194. Quest Diagnostics shares closed at $180.23 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Outperform to Neutral and maintained the price target of $194. Quest Diagnostics shares closed at $180.23 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick downgraded Verint Systems Inc. VRNT from Buy to Neutral and lowers the price target from $40 to $20.5. Verint shares closed at $20.47 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Buy to Neutral and lowers the price target from $40 to $20.5. Verint shares closed at $20.47 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. B of A Securities analyst Christopher Nardone downgraded the rating for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $11 to $10. American Eagle shares closed at $12.85 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

