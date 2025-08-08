August 8, 2025 8:43 AM 2 min read

This Trade Desk Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • JP Morgan analyst Rohin Patel downgraded Haemonetics Corp HAE from Overweight to Neutral and slashed the price target from $85 to $62. Haemonetics shares closed at $55.63 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich downgraded Trade Desk Inc TTD from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $130 to $55. Trade Desk shares closed at $88.33 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih downgraded Crocs Inc CROX from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $119 to $81. Crocs shares closed at $74.39 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Loop Capital analyst Jeffrey Stevenson downgraded Installed Building Products Inc IBP from Buy to Hold. Installed Building Products shares closed at $255.21 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O’Dea downgraded the rating for Rockwell Automation Inc ROK from Overweight to Equal-Weight and slashed the price target from $365 to $345. Rockwell Automation shares closed at $332.59 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying TTD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

