This Target Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham analyst Gil Blum downgraded the rating for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT from Hold to Underperform. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $14.07 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Seth Sigman downgraded Target Corporation TGT from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $91 price target. Target shares closed at $103.46 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Swann analyst Mani Foroohar downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT from Outperform to Market Perform and cut the price target from $45 to $10. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $14.07 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL from Buy to Hold but raised the price target from $275 to $337. Royal Caribbean shares closed at $350.10 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen analyst Ryan Langston downgraded Centene Corporation CNC from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $73 to $33. Centene shares closed at $27.95 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying TGT stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ALNYAlnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc
$321.000.15%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
85.95
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
2.37
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm