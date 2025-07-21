July 21, 2025 8:32 AM 1 min read

This Target Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Needham analyst Gil Blum downgraded the rating for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT from Hold to Underperform. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $14.07 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Seth Sigman downgraded Target Corporation TGT from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $91 price target. Target shares closed at $103.46 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Leerink Swann analyst Mani Foroohar downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT from Outperform to Market Perform and cut the price target from $45 to $10. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $14.07 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL from Buy to Hold but raised the price target from $275 to $337. Royal Caribbean shares closed at $350.10 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • TD Cowen analyst Ryan Langston downgraded Centene Corporation CNC from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $73 to $33. Centene shares closed at $27.95 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

