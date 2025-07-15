This Carrier Global Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc analyst Scott Schoenhaus downgraded the rating for Simulations Plus, Inc. SLP from Overweight to Sector Weight. Simulations Plus shares closed at $17.47 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst Derek Podhaizer downgraded Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. AESI from Overweight to Neutral and maintained the price target of $16. Atlas Energy Solutions shares closed at $13.98 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni downgraded the rating for DoorDash, Inc. DASH from Buy to Hold but raised the price target from $235 to $250. DoorDash shares closed at $242.85 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa downgraded Carrier Global Corporation CARR from Overweight to Neutral and maintained the price target of $79. Carrier Global shares closed at $76.61 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Andrew Rosivach downgraded the rating for Realty Income Corporation O from Outperform to Peer Perform. Realty Income shares closed at $58.70 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
