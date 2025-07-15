July 15, 2025 8:21 AM 1 min read

This Carrier Global Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Keybanc analyst Scott Schoenhaus downgraded the rating for Simulations Plus, Inc. SLP from Overweight to Sector Weight. Simulations Plus shares closed at $17.47 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Derek Podhaizer downgraded Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. AESI from Overweight to Neutral and maintained the price target of $16. Atlas Energy Solutions shares closed at $13.98 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni downgraded the rating for DoorDash, Inc. DASH from Buy to Hold but raised the price target from $235 to $250. DoorDash shares closed at $242.85 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa downgraded Carrier Global Corporation CARR from Overweight to Neutral and maintained the price target of $79. Carrier Global shares closed at $76.61 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Andrew Rosivach downgraded the rating for Realty Income Corporation O from Outperform to Peer Perform. Realty Income shares closed at $58.70 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying CARR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Trending Investment Opportunities

Advertisement

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AESI Logo
AESIAtlas Energy Solutions Inc
$13.80-1.29%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
11.30
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
64.31
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CARR Logo
CARRCarrier Global Corp
$76.07-0.70%
DASH Logo
DASHDoorDash Inc
$240.09-1.14%
O Logo
ORealty Income Corp
$58.12-0.99%
SLP Logo
SLPSimulations Plus Inc
$16.25-6.98%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved