This Phillips 66 Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Canaccord Genuity analyst Susan Anderson downgraded Helen of Troy Limited HELE from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $47 to $26. Helen Of Troy shares closed at $23.96 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander downgraded Nutrien Ltd. NTR from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $63 to $66. Nutrien shares closed at $60.80 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Scotiabank analyst Paul Cheng downgraded the rating for Phillips 66 PSX from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform and announced a $133 price target. Phillips 66 shares closed at $134.39 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Susquehanna analyst Joseph Stauff downgraded Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD from Positive to Neutral and raised the price target from $76 to $86. Boyd Gaming shares closed at $85.37 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad downgraded Northern Trust Corporation NTRS from Market Perform to Underperform and raised the price target from $103 to $120. Northern Trust shares closed at $126.62 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying PSX stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BYDBoyd Gaming Corp
$79.56-6.81%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
86.74
Growth
69.07
Quality
89.46
Value
35.41
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm