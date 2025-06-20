June 20, 2025 10:44 AM 1 min read

This Sarepta Therapeutics Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • William Blair analyst Sami Corwin downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT from Outperform to Market Perform. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $20.77 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JMP Securities analyst Mikhail Goberman downgraded the rating for Guild Holdings Company GHLD from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Guild Holdings shares closed at $19.72 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye downgraded the rating for Johnson Controls International plc JCI from Outperform to Perform. Johnson Controls shares closed at $103.48 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying SRPT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Advertisement

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
GHLD Logo
GHLDGuild Holdings Co
$19.790.35%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.79
Growth
22.67
Quality
Not Available
Value
Not Available
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
JCI Logo
JCIJohnson Controls International PLC
$102.14-1.29%
SRPT Logo
SRPTSarepta Therapeutics Inc
$20.09-3.27%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved