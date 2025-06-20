This Sarepta Therapeutics Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

William Blair analyst Sami Corwin downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc . SRPT from Outperform to Market Perform. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $20.77 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JMP Securities analyst Mikhail Goberman downgraded the rating for Guild Holdings Company GHLD from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Guild Holdings shares closed at $19.72 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye downgraded the rating for Johnson Controls International plc JCI from Outperform to Perform. Johnson Controls shares closed at $103.48 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

