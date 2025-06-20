This Sarepta Therapeutics Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- William Blair analyst Sami Corwin downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT from Outperform to Market Perform. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $20.77 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities analyst Mikhail Goberman downgraded the rating for Guild Holdings Company GHLD from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Guild Holdings shares closed at $19.72 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye downgraded the rating for Johnson Controls International plc JCI from Outperform to Perform. Johnson Controls shares closed at $103.48 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
