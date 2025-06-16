June 16, 2025 9:47 AM 1 min read

This Sarepta Therapeutics Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies analyst Philip Ng downgraded Packaging Corporation of America PKG from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $245 to $205. Packaging Corp of America shares closed at $188.56 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell Kapoor downgraded the rating for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $40 to $10. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $36.18 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JMP Securities analyst Nicholas Jones downgraded the rating for Angi Inc. ANGI from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Angi shares closed at $15.44 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Maxim Group analyst Allen Klee downgraded Ohmyhome Limited OMH from Buy to Hold. Ohmyhome shares closed at $1.42 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst Rob Oliver downgraded PROS Holdings, Inc. PRO from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $27 to $18. Pros Holdings shares closed at $15.78 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying SRPT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ANGI Logo
ANGIAngi Inc
$15.22-1.42%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
23.00
Growth
71.23
Quality
1.44
Value
40.78
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
OMH Logo
OMHOhmyhome Ltd
$1.41-0.70%
PKG Logo
PKGPackaging Corp of America
$188.40-0.08%
PRO Logo
PROPros Holdings Inc
$15.34-2.82%
SRPT Logo
SRPTSarepta Therapeutics Inc
$19.84-45.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved