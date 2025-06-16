This Sarepta Therapeutics Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies analyst Philip Ng downgraded Packaging Corporation of America PKG from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $245 to $205. Packaging Corp of America shares closed at $188.56 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell Kapoor downgraded the rating for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $40 to $10. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $36.18 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities analyst Nicholas Jones downgraded the rating for Angi Inc. ANGI from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Angi shares closed at $15.44 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Maxim Group analyst Allen Klee downgraded Ohmyhome Limited OMH from Buy to Hold. Ohmyhome shares closed at $1.42 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Rob Oliver downgraded PROS Holdings, Inc. PRO from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $27 to $18. Pros Holdings shares closed at $15.78 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
