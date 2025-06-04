This Apple Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Needham analyst Laura Martin downgraded the rating for Apple Inc. AAPL from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $225. Apple shares closed at $203.27 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $225. Apple shares closed at $203.27 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley downgraded CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc . CRWD from Buy to Hold but raised the price target from $420 to $475. CrowdStrike shares closed at $488.76 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Buy to Hold but raised the price target from $420 to $475. CrowdStrike shares closed at $488.76 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Guggenheim analyst Ali Faghri downgraded the rating for Aptiv PLC APTV from Buy to Neutral. Aptiv shares closed at $66.89 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Buy to Neutral. Aptiv shares closed at $66.89 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Citigroup analyst Ryan Levine downgraded Constellation Energy Corporation CEG from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $232 to $318. Constellation Energy shares closed at $313.03 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $232 to $318. Constellation Energy shares closed at $313.03 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. B of A Securities analyst Tal Liani downgraded the rating for CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD from Buy to Neutral but increased the price target from $420 to $470. CrowdStrike shares closed at $488.76 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying AAPL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock