This Apple Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Needham analyst Laura Martin downgraded the rating for Apple Inc. AAPL from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $225. Apple shares closed at $203.27 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley downgraded CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD from Buy to Hold but raised the price target from $420 to $475. CrowdStrike shares closed at $488.76 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Guggenheim analyst Ali Faghri downgraded the rating for Aptiv PLC APTV from Buy to Neutral. Aptiv shares closed at $66.89 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Ryan Levine downgraded Constellation Energy Corporation CEG from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $232 to $318. Constellation Energy shares closed at $313.03 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Tal Liani downgraded the rating for CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD from Buy to Neutral but increased the price target from $420 to $470. CrowdStrike shares closed at $488.76 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying AAPL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

