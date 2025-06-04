This Apple Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham analyst Laura Martin downgraded the rating for Apple Inc. AAPL from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $225. Apple shares closed at $203.27 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley downgraded CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD from Buy to Hold but raised the price target from $420 to $475. CrowdStrike shares closed at $488.76 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim analyst Ali Faghri downgraded the rating for Aptiv PLC APTV from Buy to Neutral. Aptiv shares closed at $66.89 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Ryan Levine downgraded Constellation Energy Corporation CEG from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $232 to $318. Constellation Energy shares closed at $313.03 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Tal Liani downgraded the rating for CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD from Buy to Neutral but increased the price target from $420 to $470. CrowdStrike shares closed at $488.76 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying AAPL stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
- Cramer: Should’ve Told Investors To ‘Pull The Trigger’ On Trade Desk, Can’t Believe ‘How Low’ Gentex Has Fallen
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.