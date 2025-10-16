Jim Cramer
October 16, 2025 8:27 AM 1 min read

Jim Cramer Says This Basic Materials Stock Is 'Hot As A Pistol'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said global building materials company CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) is “as hot as a pistol.”

Supporting his view, UBS analyst Julian Radlinger, on Oct. 14, initiated coverage on Dublin-based CRH with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $138.

“I know it seems high in the $200s,” Cramer said when asked about Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET). “But, you know what, we are a big believer in Matthew Prince [CEO of CloudFlare], and we're not stopping here.”

As per the recent news, Cloudflare said Tuesday it is partnering with Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA), and American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) to build a security layer for agentic commerce.

When asked about Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT), he said, “We are on the fence about buying drone companies that aren't making money.”

On Oct. 14, Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) said its subsidiary, Edge Autonomy, has partnered with Red Cat Holdings to strengthen U.S. Army drone operations. The companies will combine Red Cat's Teal Drones Black Widow quadcopter with Edge Autonomy's Stalker vertical takeoff and landing aircraft to enhance battlefield surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

Price Action:

  • CRH shares fell 1.3% to settle at $118.58 on Wednesday.
  • Cloudflare shares fell 0.1% to close at $217.38.
  • Red Cat shares fell 3.9% to settle at $14.67 on Wednesday.
Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

AXP Logo
AXPAmerican Express Co
$333.000.71%
Overview
CRH Logo
CRHCRH PLC
$119.270.58%
MA Logo
MAMastercard Inc
$563.990.21%
NET Logo
NETCloudflare Inc
$217.720.16%
RCAT Logo
RCATRed Cat Holdings Inc
$14.60-0.46%
RDW Logo
RDWRedwire Corp
$9.132.13%
V Logo
VVisa Inc
$346.860.34%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved