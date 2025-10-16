On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said global building materials company CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) is “as hot as a pistol.”

Supporting his view, UBS analyst Julian Radlinger, on Oct. 14, initiated coverage on Dublin-based CRH with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $138.

“I know it seems high in the $200s,” Cramer said when asked about Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET). “But, you know what, we are a big believer in Matthew Prince [CEO of CloudFlare], and we're not stopping here.”

As per the recent news, Cloudflare said Tuesday it is partnering with Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA), and American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) to build a security layer for agentic commerce.

When asked about Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT), he said, “We are on the fence about buying drone companies that aren't making money.”

On Oct. 14, Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) said its subsidiary, Edge Autonomy, has partnered with Red Cat Holdings to strengthen U.S. Army drone operations. The companies will combine Red Cat's Teal Drones Black Widow quadcopter with Edge Autonomy's Stalker vertical takeoff and landing aircraft to enhance battlefield surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

Price Action:

CRH shares fell 1.3% to settle at $118.58 on Wednesday.

Cloudflare shares fell 0.1% to close at $217.38.

Red Cat shares fell 3.9% to settle at $14.67 on Wednesday.

