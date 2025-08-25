On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, said Vertiv Holdings Co VRT is down 20% since reporting quarterly earnings.

Vertiv reported quarterly earnings of 95 cents per share on July 30, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 83 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.64 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.35 billion.

Kevin Simpson, founder and CEO of Capital Wealth Planning, named DraftKings Inc. DKNG amid the start of football season.

As per the recent news, DraftKings, on Aug. 15, announced it secured a direct mobile sports betting license to operate in Missouri.

Jason Snipe, founder and chief investment officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, picked Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW, saying he likes the CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR acquisition and expects it to be accretive to the name.

Supporting his view, Palo Alto, on Aug. 19, reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and issued strong guidance for fiscal 2026.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, named Citigroup Inc. C as his final trade.

On Friday, Citibank announced $1.75 billion redemption of 5.864% notes due 2025 and $750 million redemption of floating rate notes due 2025.

Price Action:

Vertiv shares fell 0.5% to settle at $125.97 on Friday.

DraftKings shares rose 2.4% to close at $47.18 during the session.

Palo Alto Networks shares gained 1.4% to close at $185.88 during the session.

Citigroup shares rose 2.9% to settle at $95.26 on Friday.

