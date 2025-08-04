Netflix, Palo Alto And An Energy Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Blue Line Capital’s Bill Baruch named Netflix, Inc. NFLX as his final trade.

On the earnings front, Netflix, on July 17, reported upbeat second-quarter financial results and raised full-year revenue guidance. Netflix reported second-quarter revenue of $11.08 billion, up 16% year-over-year. The streamer’s revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $11.04 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $7.19, beating a Street consensus estimate of $7.06.

Jason Snipe, Founder & Chief Investment Officer, Odyssey Capital Advisors, said he likes Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW, adding that he likes CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR acquisition, which is expected to be accretive to the stock in the long run.

On July 30, Palo Alto entered into a definitive agreement with CyberArk to acquire the identity security company. Shareholders of CyberArk will receive $45 in cash and 2.2005 shares of Palo Alto common stock for each CyberArk share held for an approximate equity value of $25 billion.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, said Transocean Ltd. RIG is a very high beta energy play.

Transocean report earnings for the second quarter on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. Analysts expect the company to report a quarterly loss at 2 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 15 cents per share.

Netflix shares slipped 0.1% to close at $1,158.60 on Friday.

Palo Alto shares fell 0.4% to close at $172.88 during the session.

Transocean shares fell 3.4% to settle at $2.82.

