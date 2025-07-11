July 11, 2025 11:56 AM 2 min read

Why Delta's Premium Passengers Are Driving Its Next Leg Up

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL is showing renewed confidence in its financial future after reporting strong second-quarter results and reinstating its full-year 2025 guidance. The airline’s performance was driven by a notable increase in high-margin revenue streams, including premium travel and loyalty programs.

On Thursday, Delta reported a 1% year-over-year increase in June-quarter revenue. This growth was fueled by a 5% rise in premium cabin sales, an 8% climb in loyalty revenue, and a 10% increase in remuneration from American Express AXP, reaching $2 billion. Despite these gains, adjusted unit revenue declined by 3%, reflecting the impact of a 4% capacity increase.

Following these results, Bank of America Securities (BofA) analyst Andrew G. Didora reaffirmed his Buy rating for Delta and raised the price forecast from $60 to $67. Didora believes that the ongoing strength in premium revenue will be a key driver for Delta’s third-quarter and full-year 2025 outlook, allowing the airline to outperform competitors that are more reliant on main cabin performance.

Also Read: Delta Air Lines Weathers The Storm: CEO Expects ‘Demand To Accelerate’ To Wrap 2025

In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, premium cabin revenue outpaced main cabin revenue by a notable 1,020 basis points, underscoring sustained demand for high-end travel. This premium advantage is crucial to Delta’s industry-leading pre-tax margins and distinguishes its operating model from more price-sensitive rivals.

Reflecting this strength, Didora upgraded his 2025 and 2026 EPS estimates by 4% and 19%, respectively, to $5.55 and $6.59. He maintained a 6x multiple on projected 2026 EBITDAR, supporting his raised price forecast of $67.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate Delta will generate strong free cash flow and prioritize debt reduction and dividends over share buybacks. The airline aims to halve its net leverage by 2027, a strategic move to reduce long-term financial risk and reinforce balance sheet discipline. Delta also plans a 25% increase to its quarterly dividend beginning in the September quarter.

Other recent analyst updates are positive: Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price forecast from $58 to $65. At the same time, Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker also maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price forecast from $88 to $90.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via the U.S. Global Jets ETF JETS and the Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF CRUZ.

Price Action: DAL shares are trading lower by 2.41% to $55.44 at last check Friday.

Photo by Angel DiBilio via Shutterstock

