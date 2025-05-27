May 27, 2025 8:59 AM 2 min read

This Commercial Metals Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell Kapoor upgraded Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. KYTX from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $5. Kyverna Therapeutics shares closed at $2.27 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Timna Tanners upgraded the rating for Commercial Metals Company CMC from Peer Perform to Outperform. Commercial Metals shares closed at $46.13 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • DA Davidson analyst Brian Holland upgraded BellRing Brands, Inc. BRBR from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $85. BellRing Brands shares closed at $61.68 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Patrick Baumann upgraded MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. MSM from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $73 to $89. MSC Industrial Direct shares closed at $78.68 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo upgraded LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $8.5. LifeStance Health shares closed at $5.49 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying CMC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

