Thinking About Buying Stock In Peloton, Nio, Coca-Cola Or Bumble?

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Peloton, Nio, Bumble and Coca-Cola Monday morning.

MKM Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni upgraded Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) from a Neutral to Buy and announced a $130 price target.

Jefferies analyst Alexious Lee has maintained Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) with a Hold and lowered the price target from $60 to $38.80.

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi has upgraded Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $55 to $60.

Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng has initiated coverage on Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $46.