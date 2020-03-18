Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 18, 2020
Upgrades
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Paychex Inc (NASDAQ: PAYX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Paychex earned $0.70 in the second quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.53 and a 52-week-low of $54.48. Paychex's stock last closed at $60.79 per share.
- BTIG changed the rating for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Globus Medical showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.15 and a 52-week-low of $33.41. Globus Medical's stock last closed at $39.97 per share.
- Susquehanna changed the rating for MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) from Negative to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, MGM Resorts Intl earned $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.63 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. MGM Resorts Intl's stock last closed at $9.54 per share.
- B of A Securities changed the rating for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ: CENT) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Central Garden & Pet showed an EPS of ($0.08), compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.69 and a 52-week-low of $22.40. Central Garden & Pet's stock last closed at $29.65 per share.
- For The Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY), Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Hershey had an EPS of $1.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $162.20 and a 52-week-low of $108.95. Hershey's stock last closed at $138.94 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) from Sell to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Caterpillar had an EPS of $2.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $150.55 and a 52-week-low of $87.50. Caterpillar's stock last closed at $100.20 per share.
- Dougherty & Co. changed the rating for NextGen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: NXGN) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, NextGen Healthcare showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.12 and a 52-week-low of $5.10. NextGen Healthcare's stock last closed at $6.15 per share.
- For Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: CHNG), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Change Healthcare's EPS was $0.33. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.57 and a 52-week-low of $6.67. Change Healthcare's stock last closed at $7.78 per share.
Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Monster Beverage had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.52 and a 52-week-low of $52.23. Monster Beverage's stock last closed at $59.74 per share.
- B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) from Buy to Neutral. Sinclair Broadcast Group earned $0.94 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.57 and a 52-week-low of $10.94. Sinclair Broadcast Group's stock last closed at $13.54 per share.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings