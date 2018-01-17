Market Overview

Vetr Crowd Upgrades Disney To Buy

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 17, 2018 3:21pm   Comments
The Vetr community on Wednesday Upgraded Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from 3 stars (Hold) to 3.5 Stars (Buy). Crowd confidence was mixed, with 35 percent of Vetr users giving the company a Buy rating, 30 percent a Sell, and 30 percent a Hold.

This upgrade came with news that Disney would be partnering with mobile game developer Per Blue for its future Android games.

The Vetr crowd and analysts alike remained moderately bullish, with the Vetr crowd’s target price of $115.35 and the analyst target price of $116.76 both sitting slightly above the current share price of $111.35.

