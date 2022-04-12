What's Going On With Upstart Stock Today?

Upstart Holdings Inc UPST shares are trading lower Tuesday. The stock traded above $95 per share in pre-market trading but pulled back significantly at the open.

FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi initiated coverage on Upstart with an Outperform rating and announced a $150 price target.

Upstart operates a proprietary, cloud-based artificial intelligence lending platform. The company is set to announce first-quarter financial results after the market closes on May 9.

UPST Price Action: Upstart has traded between $75.15 and $401.48 over a 52-week period.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was down 2.39% at $87.59 at time of publication.

