10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Keybanc raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) price target from $210 to $225. J.B. Hunt shares fell 0.1% to $202.00 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James cut Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) price target from $35 to $30. Construction Partners shares rose 0.3% to close at $26.71 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) from $26 to $16. VTEX shares rose 0.1% to $7.58 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital raised Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) price target from $23 to $25. Under Armour shares rose 1.2% to $19.08 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush cut Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) price target from $54 to $42. Brinker International shares fell 2.6% to $35.50 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. reduced the price target on Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) from $452 to $270. Biogen shares rose 0.3% to $240.00 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised the price target for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) from $225 to $263. AvalonBay Communities shares rose 0.7% to $250.53 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target on Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) from $50 to $53. Ovintiv shares fell 0.8% to $41.00 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital cut Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) price target from $122 to $90. Neurocrine Biosciences shares gained 1.7% to $79.68 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) from $129 to $167. iRhythm Technologies shares rose 0.1% to $141.16 in pre-market trading.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.