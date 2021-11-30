10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Keybanc boosted Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) price target from $270 to $310. Synaptics shares rose 0.3% to $285.00 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs boosted Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) price target from $116 to $150. Dollar Tree shares fell 2.6% to $137.67 on Tuesday.
- Telsey Advisory Group lifted the price target on Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) from $540 to $600. Costco shares fell 0.7% to $550.94 on Tuesday.
- Keybanc boosted the price target for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) from $350 to $375. Old Dominion Freight Line shares fell 0.2% to $356.25 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse boosted Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) price target from $100 to $105. Church & Dwight shares fell 1.5% to $92.38 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo lifted the price target on AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) from $1,825 to $2,050. AutoZone shares fell 0.1% to $1,836.99 on Tuesday.
- MKM Partners raised United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) price target from $59 to $62. United Natural Foods shares slipped 0.1% to $49.59 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital lifted Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) price target from $450 to $475. Cintas shares rose 0.1% to $434.90 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) from $50 to $40. DISH Network shares fell 1.7% to $32.58 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush cut the price target for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) from $69 to $52. Twitter shares fell 0.5% to $45.58 on Tuesday.
