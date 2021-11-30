QQQ
-1.48
401.17
-0.37%
BTC/USD
+ 519.25
58295.50
+ 0.9%
DIA
-2.37
353.56
-0.67%
SPY
-3.04
467.64
-0.65%
TLT
+ 1.74
147.58
+ 1.17%
GLD
+ 1.22
165.40
+ 0.73%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

byLisa Levin
November 30, 2021 9:40 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
  • Keybanc boosted Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) price target from $270 to $310. Synaptics shares rose 0.3% to $285.00 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) price target from $116 to $150. Dollar Tree shares fell 2.6% to $137.67 on Tuesday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group lifted the price target on Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) from $540 to $600. Costco shares fell 0.7% to $550.94 on Tuesday.
  • Keybanc boosted the price target for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) from $350 to $375. Old Dominion Freight Line shares fell 0.2% to $356.25 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) price target from $100 to $105. Church & Dwight shares fell 1.5% to $92.38 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo lifted the price target on AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) from $1,825 to $2,050. AutoZone shares fell 0.1% to $1,836.99 on Tuesday.
  • MKM Partners raised United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) price target from $59 to $62. United Natural Foods shares slipped 0.1% to $49.59 on Tuesday.
  • RBC Capital lifted Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) price target from $450 to $475. Cintas shares rose 0.1% to $434.90 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) from $50 to $40. DISH Network shares fell 1.7% to $32.58 on Tuesday.
  • Wedbush cut the price target for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) from $69 to $52. Twitter shares fell 0.5% to $45.58 on Tuesday.

Check out other big price target changes here

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Piper Sandler boosted the price target for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) from $600 to $670. Adobe shares fell 3.5% to $623.50 in pre-market trading. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Raymond James lifted AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) price target from $1,700 to $1,750. AutoZone shares slipped 0.1% to $1,620.97 in pre-market trading. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Citigroup cut the price target for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) from $1,700 to $1,636. AutoZone shares rose 0.3% to close at $1,410.85 on Tuesday. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Goldman Sachs boosted Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target from $835 to $860. Tesla shares fell 2.2% to $721.68 in pre-market trading. read more