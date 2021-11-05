10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Wedbush raised Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) price target from $51 to $57. Uber shares rose 7.5% to trade at $48.67 on Friday.
- Oppenheimer raised the price target for Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) from $140 to $155. Papa John's shares fell 4.8% to trade at $133.33.
- Jefferies raised Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) price target from $270 to $277. Cigna shares rose 3.3% to trade at $220.10.
- Mizuho boosted the price target on Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) from $195 to $250. Synaptics shares rose 15.8% to trade at $255.67.
- JMP Securities cut the price target on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) from $195 to $175. Zimmer Biomet shares rose 4.7% to trade at $144.22.
- Goldman Sachs lowered ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) price target from $75 to $65. ViacomCBS shares rose 0.3% to trade at $35.99.
- RBC Capital cut Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) price target from $312 to $295. Square shares rose 0.5% to trade at $248.59.
- Credit Suisse raised the price target on CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) from $100 to $107. CVS Health shares rose 0.9% to trade at $95.32.
- SVB Leerink boosted the price target for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) from $300 to $350. Insulet shares gained 5.3% to trade at $317.60 on Friday.
- Jefferies reduced Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) price target from $375 to $325. Moderna shares dipped 20.8% to trade at $225.00.
