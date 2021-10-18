10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Barclays reduced the price target for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) from $210 to $175. Disney shares fell 1.6% to $173.60 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse raised The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) price target from $450 to $470. Goldman Sachs shares rose 0.2% to $406.88 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) from $85 to $81. NetApp shares fell 2.6% to $91.98 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc boosted J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) price target from $190 to $210. J.B. Hunt Transport shares fell 0.1% to $190.43 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital cut the price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBHS) from $114 to $109. Fortune Brands Home & Security shares rose 0.7% to $95.43 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target on Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) from $26 to $18. Revance Therapeutics shares dipped 32.4% to $15.36 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) price target from $130 to $155. Perficient shares rose 2% to close at $128.80 on Friday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target on Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) from $11 to $9. Infinera shares fell 3.2% to $7.80 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho raised Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) price target from $17 to $32. Antero Resources shares rose 0.9% to $19.77 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James boosted Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) price target from $25 to $29. Ocular Therapeutix shares rose 1.4% to $11.35 in pre-market trading.
