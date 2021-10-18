fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
368.94
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-1038.54
60489.79
-1.69%
DIA
-0.02
352.87
-0.01%
SPY
-0.11
445.98
-0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
145.03
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
165.32
+ 0.01%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

byLisa Levin
October 18, 2021 8:26 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
  • Barclays reduced the price target for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) from $210 to $175. Disney shares fell 1.6% to $173.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse raised The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) price target from $450 to $470. Goldman Sachs shares rose 0.2% to $406.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) from $85 to $81. NetApp shares fell 2.6% to $91.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc boosted J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) price target from $190 to $210. J.B. Hunt Transport shares fell 0.1% to $190.43 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBHS) from $114 to $109. Fortune Brands Home & Security shares rose 0.7% to $95.43 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target on Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) from $26 to $18. Revance Therapeutics shares dipped 32.4% to $15.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) price target from $130 to $155. Perficient shares rose 2% to close at $128.80 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target on Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) from $11 to $9. Infinera shares fell 3.2% to $7.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho raised Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) price target from $17 to $32. Antero Resources shares rose 0.9% to $19.77 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James boosted Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) price target from $25 to $29. Ocular Therapeutix shares rose 1.4% to $11.35 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Mizuho Upgrades Antero Resources to Buy, Raises Price Target to $32

Mizuho analyst Vincent Lovaglio upgrades Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from Neutral to Buy and raises the price target from $17 to $32. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on Antero Resources, Raises Price Target to $23

Morgan Stanley maintains Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) with a Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $17 to $23. read more

Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight on Antero Resources, Raises Price Target to $19

Wells Fargo analyst Nitin Kumar maintains Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $18 to $19. read more

Mizuho Maintains Neutral on Antero Resources, Lowers Price Target to $17

Mizuho analyst Vincent Lovaglio maintains Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) with a Neutral and lowers the price target from $19 to $17. read more