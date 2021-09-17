10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- UBS cut FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) price target from $397 to $380. FedEx shares fell 0.2% to $258.00 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho boosted the price target on Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) from $640 to $695. Adobe shares slipped 0.1% to $664.50 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank reduced McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) price target from $95 to $91. McCormick shares rose 0.9% to close at $86.11 on Thursday.
- B of A Securities lifted NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) price target from $260 to $275. NVIDIA shares fell 0.3% to $221.79 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies cut the price target on Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) from $60 to $40. Las Vegas Sands shares fell 0.6% to $37.31 in pre-market trading.
- Baird lowered the price target for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) from $58 to $54. Accolade rose 2% to $45.91 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) price target from $29 to $35. NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares fell 7% to close at $23.84 on Thursday.
- JMP Securities raised the price target for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) from $205 to $327. Upstart shares gained 1.1% to $296.40 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc boosted the price target on Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) from $255 to $335. Repligen shares fell 0.1% to $299.80 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink increased Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) price target from $7 to $9. Innate Pharma shares rose 26% to $7.25 in pre-market trading.
