5 Must-Watch 'Story Stocks' For September

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Story: Programmatic advertising has been a big trend in 2021 in advertising. Big players such as Facebook and Google have all jumped on board with targeted ads and the trend is only going to grow with the inclusion of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Technical Analysis:

High Resistance: $55

Low Support: $34

After Earnings Spike: $35

Action: As long as PUBM continues holding this bottom at $25-$27, look for it to get back up to $30.

Ballys Corporation (NYSE:BALY)

Story: Since the company bought Fox Sports Networks and switched over in 2020, BALY offers a mix of media with land-based casinos and the sportsbooks. So Bally Bets has the ability to have consistent revenue.

Technical Analysis:

High Resistance: $81

Low Support: $35

Action: As long as BALY continues holding this bottom at $41-$42, look for it to get back up to the $55-$65 range.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN)

Story: Continuing with the sports betting industry, with the Sept. 9 NFL Kickoff, another stock expected to get a big lift is PENN.

Technical Analysis:

High Resistance: $158

Low Support: $80

Action: Look for PENN to get up to $75 to give a strong breakout look to get up to the $95-$100 range.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Story: Elon Musk and EV. Need we say more?

Technical Analysis:

High Resistance: $1,000

Low Support: $630-$690

Action: Look for it to catch some support at $730 and then get up towards that $750 level. Money Mitch Sept. 30 Price Target: $800

Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Story: Reopening play + leisure travel looking for discount airlines

Technical Analysis:

High Resistance: $26

Low Support: $20

Action: Needs a big volume push through $17 to start getting back up towards $19 and $20. Money Mitch Big Price Point: $17

Notable Mentions

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR)

Story: This is a closely watched stock in social media and by retail traders and so it's gaining on the retail hype. PLTR started picking up big contracts around the $21 price point.

Action: Look to see some good upside in this stock. Look for it to go strong through $25 and get on up to breakout towards $27.50. Money Mitch Key Price Point: $21

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Story: Solar stock = clean energy

Action: See for the whole solar industry to really make a drive up. Look for this one to get on up there towards $25.

