10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Rosenblatt lowered Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) price target from $250 to $210. Wix.com shares rose 1.2% to $218.01 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays cut the price target on Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) from $170 to $156. Universal Health Services shares fell 1.2% to $146.55 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target for HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) from $28 to $31. HollyFrontier shares rose 1.3% to $30.32 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley lifted the price target for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) from $68 to $78. Silicon Motion shares rose 0.8% to close at $75.93 on Wednesday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target on AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) from $28 to $20. AudioEye shares fell 24.5% to $9.90 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James reduced the price target on Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) from $54 to $44. Bottomline Technologies shares fell 7.9% to close at $37.45 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan cut Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) price target from $156 to $144. Aspen Technology shares fell 9% to $129.89 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse reduced GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) price target from $18 to $10. GoHealth shares fell 16.2% to $6.87 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs raised Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) price target from $85 to $98. Seagate shares rose 0.8% to $94.91 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities lowered Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) price target from $45 to $35. Parsons shares fell 1% to $35.24 in pre-market trading.
