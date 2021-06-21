10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- SVB Leerink raised Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) price target from $140 to $160. Natera shares fell 0.4% to close at $102.88 on Friday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) price target from $212 to $220. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.3% to close at $177.28 on Friday.
- Barclays cut the price target for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.. (NASDAQ:ARCT) from $33 to $25. Arcturus Therapeutics shares fell 3.8% to $33.75 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) price target from $229 to $267. ResMed shares fell 1.3% to close at $237.44 on Friday.
- Telsey Advisory Group lowered the price target on NIKE, Inc.. (NYSE:NKE) from $175 to $160. NIKE shares rose 0.5% to $129.08 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc boosted American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) price target from $42 to $44. American Assets Trust shares fell 2.5% to close at $36.96 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital raised the price target on Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) from $25 to $33. Crestwood Equity Partners shares fell 3.6% to close at $30.13 on Friday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) price target from $22 to $28. Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares fell 9.2% to close at $7.39 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo lifted the price target on Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) from $115 to $120. Exact Sciences shares rose 0.4% to $126.98 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) from $103 to $105. American Electric Power shares rose 1.3% to $83.38 in pre-market trading.
