10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- BMO Capital boosted The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) price target from $225 to $250. Middleby shares rose 1.9% to close at $182.83 on Friday.
- Atlantic Equities reduced Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) price target from $63 to $45. Intel shares fell 0.7% to $57.27 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley raised CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) price target from $46 to $60. CF Industries shares rose 0.4% to $55.30 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target on ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) from $16 to $11. ChromaDex shares rose 2.3% to $7.70 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies cut the price target on Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) from $208 to $196. Mirati Therapeutics shares rose 0.9% to $145.26 in pre-market trading.
- Daiwa Capital cut the price target on Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) from $59 to $56. Lyft shares rose 1.2% to $50.66 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) price target from $43 to $49. Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares rose 10.5% to close at $47.13 on Friday.
- JP Morgan boosted MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) price target from $8 to $10. MoneyGram International shares rose 3% to $8.27 in pre-market trading.
- Needham cut the price target for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) from $81 to $73. DraftKings shares fell 0.8% to $48.01 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc boosted the price target for ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) from $33 to $37. ArcelorMittal shares rose 1.2% to $33.44 in pre-market trading.
