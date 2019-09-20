10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Credit Suisse raised IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) price target from $68 to $76. IHS Markit shares closed at $67.75 on Thursday.
- Wedbush boosted Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) price target from $170 to $185. RH shares closed at $169.49 on Thursday.
- Mizuho lifted Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) price target from $46 to $50. Seagate shares closed at $52.94 on Thursday.
- UBS raised the price target for Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) from $26 to $38. Weight Watchers shares closed at $35.96 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc cut the price target for Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from $100 to $75. Square shares closed at $59.03 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital boosted the price target on Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) from $63 to $68. Etsy shares closed at $59.07 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) from $128 to $165. United Rentals shares closed at $125.10 on Thursday.
- Citigroup cut the price target for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ: LBTYA) from $31 to $25. Liberty Global shares closed at $27.10 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from $217 to $227. Constellation shares closed at $207.34 on Thursday.
- Cascend raised the price target on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $260 to $270. Apple closed at $220.96 on Thursday.
