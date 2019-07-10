Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 10, 2019 10:01am   Comments
Share:
  • UBS raised the price target for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) from $385 to $420. Lockheed Martin shares closed at $369.73 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Visa Inc (NYSE: V) from $181 to $200. Visa shares closed at $177.73 on Tuesday.
  • Susquehanna cut the price target on Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) from $7 to $1.50. Superior Energy shares closed at $1.19 on Tuesday.
  • Bank of America raised Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) price target from $160 to $165. Helen of Troy shares closed at $131.67 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc lowered the price target for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) from $179 to $160. Baidu shares closed at $114.80 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) from $285 to $305. Mastercard shares closed at $273.34 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target for Apergy Corp (NYSE: APY) from $41 to $34. Apergy shares closed at $31.97 on Tuesday.
  • Imperial Capital raised Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) price target from $61 to $63. Delta Air shares closed at $58.96 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target on HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) from $147 to $160. HCA shares closed at $134.99 on Tuesday.
  • UBS lifted Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) price target from $158 to $167. Deere shares closed at $163.35 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APY + BIDU)

Analyst Stays Bullish On Baidu, Says Futuristic Tech Applications Moving Toward Execution
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Boeing, Ford, Target, Tesla And More
KeyBanc Lowers Baidu Price Target, Warns Of Headwinds Ahead
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
60 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
RGAMaintains144.0
PFGMaintains58.0
PEPMaintains143.0
PNRMaintains40.0
LTCInitiates Coverage On19.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Can-Fite BioPharma Appeals Lawsuit Against Venture Capital Firm