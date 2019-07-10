10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- UBS raised the price target for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) from $385 to $420. Lockheed Martin shares closed at $369.73 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Visa Inc (NYSE: V) from $181 to $200. Visa shares closed at $177.73 on Tuesday.
- Susquehanna cut the price target on Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) from $7 to $1.50. Superior Energy shares closed at $1.19 on Tuesday.
- Bank of America raised Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) price target from $160 to $165. Helen of Troy shares closed at $131.67 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc lowered the price target for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) from $179 to $160. Baidu shares closed at $114.80 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) from $285 to $305. Mastercard shares closed at $273.34 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup cut the price target for Apergy Corp (NYSE: APY) from $41 to $34. Apergy shares closed at $31.97 on Tuesday.
- Imperial Capital raised Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) price target from $61 to $63. Delta Air shares closed at $58.96 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target on HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) from $147 to $160. HCA shares closed at $134.99 on Tuesday.
- UBS lifted Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) price target from $158 to $167. Deere shares closed at $163.35 on Tuesday.
