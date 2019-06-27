Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 27, 2019 9:46am   Comments
  • Buckingham Research raised the price target for KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from $27 to $30. KB Home shares closed at $23.53 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) price target from $102 to $91. Ross Stores shares closed at $102.40 on Wednesday.
  • Bank of America boosted the price target for Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) from $58 to $72. Owens Corning shares closed at $54.60 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) from $37 to $30. Nordstrom shares closed at $32.20 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital raised the price target on AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) from $16 to $21. AngloGold Ashanti shares closed at $17.72 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc boosted Cable One Inc (NYSE: CABO) price target from $1210 to $1316. Cable One shares closed at $1,110.49 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) from $256 to $246. FactSet Research shares closed at $289.33 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) from $21 to $22.5. Grifols shares closed at $19.90 on Wednesday.
  • UBS raised the price target for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) from $48 to $52. General Mills shares closed at $51.31 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) from $127 to $136. Coupa Software shares closed at $118.94 on Wednesday.

 

Price Target

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

