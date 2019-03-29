10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Credit Suisse lowered the price target for Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) from $76 to $63. Centene shares closed at $52.82 on Thursday.
- Loop Capital boosted the price target for Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) from $33 to $35. Viacom shares closed at $27.45 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) price target from $178 to $184. Accenture shares closed at $175.12 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) from $64 to $67. Church & Dwight shares closed at $71.95 on Thursday.
- Buckingham cut Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) price target from $100 to $88. Albemarle shares closed at $81.17 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target on AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) from $980 to $1,050. AutoZone shares closed at $1,005.17 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital cut the price target for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) from $400 to $375. Charter Communications shares closed at $352.87 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank lowered the price target for Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) from $185 to $114. RH shares closed at $131.93 on Thursday.
- Citigroup cut the price target on WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) from $155 to $136.50. WABCO shares closed at $131.48 on Thursday.
- H.C. Wainwright raised GALAPAGOS NV/S ADR (NASDAQ: GLPG) price target from $136 to $150. GALAPAGOS shares closed at $96.13 on Thursday.
