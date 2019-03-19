10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Bank of America raised the price target for StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) from $26 to $42. StoneCo shares closed at $34.60 on Monday.
- Raymond James cut the price target for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) from $290 to $280. Becton Dickinson shares closed at $244.67 on Monday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target on M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) from $162 to $172. M&T Bank shares closed at $174.73 on Monday.
- KeyBanc lifted Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) price target from $74 to $90. Healthequity shares closed at $82.87 on Monday.
- BMO Capital lowered the price target for Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) from $42 to $35. Synaptics shares closed at $33.46 on Monday.
- Loop Capital boosted the price target for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) from $120 to $145. Five Below shares closed at $116.37 on Monday.
- BMO Capital cut the price target for Worldpay Inc (NYSE: WP) from $138 to $112. Worldpay shares closed at $108.51 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) price target from $28 to $15. Camping World shares closed at $13.44 on Monday.
- Mizuho cut the price target on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) from $206 to $158. Pioneer Natural shares closed at $138.58 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank cut Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) price target from $162 to $159. Lear shares closed at $141.72 on Monday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.