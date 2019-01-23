10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) price target from $870 to $900. AutoZone shares closed at $829.20 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) from $18 to $9. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares closed at $6.04 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank lowered the price target for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) from $1,350 to $1,300. Alphabet shares closed at $1,070.52 on Tuesday.
- Canaccord Genuity lowered the price target for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) from $250 to $161. bluebird shares closed at $125.09 on Tuesday.
- Mizuho cut the price target for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) from $46 to $39. Toll Brothers shares closed at $34.49 on Tuesday.
- Stephens & Co. raised International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) price target from $50 to $60. International Paper shares closed at $45.74 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $2,300 to $2,250. Amazon shares closed at $1,632.17 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital cut the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $290 to $245. Tesla shares closed at $298.92 on Tuesday.
- Barclays cut the price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) from $245 to $215. Huntington Ingalls shares closed at $196.50 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup lowered Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) price target from $10 to $7. Oasis Petroleum shares closed at $6.14 on Tuesday.
