10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2018 9:43am   Comments
  • Bank of America lowered Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $235 to $220. Apple shares closed at $222.22 on Thursday.
  • Wedbush cut the price target for Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) from $36 to $20. Intellia Therapeutics shares closed at $19.27 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for Keane Group Inc (NYSE: FRAC) from $13 to $16. Keane Group shares closed at $12.71 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) from $56 to $60. CF Industries shares closed at $51.05 on Thursday.
  • Barclays lowered the price target for Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) from $72 to $29. Puma Biotechnology shares closed at $38.60 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan boosted Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) price target from $125 to $160. Verisign shares closed at $140.80 on Thursday.
  • Susquehanna cut the price target on Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) from $59 to $47. Kraft Heinz shares closed at $56.20 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs lifted the price target on Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) from $60 to $75. Emergent Biosolutions shares closed at $63.86 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) from $41 to $36. Novocure shares closed at $34.73 on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse lowered Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE: GWR) price target from $90 to $71. Genesee & Wyoming shares closed at $81.14 on Thursday.

